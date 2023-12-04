Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $14.43 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 286,049 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,827 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF were worth $14,431,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Meitav Investment House Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 151.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 699 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPHQ traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $51.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 441,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 772,107. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 0.94. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.52. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $52.83.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap.

