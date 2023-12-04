Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,005 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,995,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the first quarter worth $1,121,000. Mariner LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 260,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,934,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,265,000 after purchasing an additional 200,042 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 9.7% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,423,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,560,000 after buying an additional 212,980 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT traded down $0.21 on Monday, hitting $58.14. The company had a trading volume of 820,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,682,464. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $60.94. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.95.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be issued a $0.1582 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.