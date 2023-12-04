Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Has $4.33 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,418 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,333,006,000 after purchasing an additional 552,205,503 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,836,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,257,087,000 after buying an additional 148,117 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,008,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,335,000 after acquiring an additional 645,147 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 8,082,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,503,000 after purchasing an additional 108,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,268,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,396,000 after buying an additional 314,252 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $71.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 514,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,904. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $73.13. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.90. The company has a market capitalization of $35.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.