Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 794 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 47,250 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,276,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 29.5% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,751 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 447.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,505 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Duke Energy Price Performance

DUK stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $92.77. 631,307 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,059,665. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.49. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $83.06 and a one year high of $106.43. The company has a market cap of $71.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.45.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.13 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 261.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DUK shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Duke Energy from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Duke Energy from $104.00 to $101.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Duke Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $103.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.55.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

