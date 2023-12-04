Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Purchases 124 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,073 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ORCL. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Oracle by 94,707.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,122,984,792 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $133,736,259,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121,800,302 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,409,896,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 112,785.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,832,530 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $885,451,000 after purchasing an additional 10,822,934 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in Oracle by 83.8% in the 2nd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,057,067 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,793,146,000 after purchasing an additional 6,863,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in Oracle by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 10,989,627 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,021,156,000 after purchasing an additional 3,664,269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded down $2.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $115.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,573,125 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,731,161. The company has a market cap of $315.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.16, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.10. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $78.06 and a 12 month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.72.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.04. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 3,631.39% and a net margin of 18.40%. The company had revenue of $12.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 12th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 11th. Oracle’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director George H. Conrades sold 2,325 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total transaction of $260,330.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,257,427.17. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 42.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on ORCL shares. StockNews.com raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Oracle from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oracle from $150.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Oracle from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.23.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

