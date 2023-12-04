Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Purchases 6,935 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 217,960 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,935 shares during the period. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for about 3.1% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $23,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 110,970.8% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 394,835,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,725,157,000 after buying an additional 394,480,089 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,071,831,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,684,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,927,000 after buying an additional 884,541 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.1% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,847,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,455,000 after buying an additional 191,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,836,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,964,000 after buying an additional 559,528 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

VYM traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $107.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 605,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,508,669. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.27. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $98.40 and a 12 month high of $113.29. The stock has a market cap of $49.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

