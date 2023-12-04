Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Raises Stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFCF – Free Report) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,355 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,179 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned 0.10% of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF worth $3,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Truepoint Inc. raised its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.7% during the second quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 9,807,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,284,000 after acquiring an additional 261,863 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $626,137,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 885,484.4% in the second quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,160,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,171,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160,582 shares during the period. WPWealth LLP increased its stake in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 1,632,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,377,000 after purchasing an additional 39,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF by 87.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,347,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,241,000 after buying an additional 630,527 shares during the period.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DFCF traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $41.41. The company had a trading volume of 109,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,548. Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.48 and a fifty-two week high of $43.51. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.11.

Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Core Fixed Income ETF (DFCF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund seeks income and capital appreciation from a broad, actively managed portfolio of global investment-grade fixed income securities. DFCF was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

