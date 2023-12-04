Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM – Free Report) by 22.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned about 0.13% of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF worth $4,140,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGM. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF during the second quarter valued at $85,265,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 199,007 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $67,527,000 after acquiring an additional 23,626 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 144,877 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,303,000 after acquiring an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 93,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF by 5.4% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 93,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,215,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:IGM traded down $9.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $415.31. 13,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,968. The company has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company’s 50 day moving average is $397.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $392.87. iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF has a twelve month low of $272.47 and a twelve month high of $428.70.

iShares Expanded Tech Sector ETF Company Profile

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

