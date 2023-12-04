Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 88 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lowered its position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,110 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 88 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $37,000. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new position in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Agur Provident & Training Funds Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, 25 LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total transaction of $1,713,360.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Pierre Riel sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.12, for a total value of $1,713,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,422 shares in the company, valued at $4,238,852.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.57, for a total transaction of $1,131,140.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 28,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,914,008.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 19,265 shares of company stock valued at $10,797,118. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on COST shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $595.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $625.00 price objective (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, November 27th. Argus increased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $630.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $612.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.04.

Costco Wholesale Stock Down 0.3 %

COST stock traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $594.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 312,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,782,002. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $447.90 and a 12 month high of $599.94. The company has a market cap of $263.29 billion, a PE ratio of 42.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $569.95 and its 200-day moving average is $549.45.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 26th. The retailer reported $4.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $78.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.72 billion. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 28.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 15.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Costco Wholesale Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 3rd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 2nd. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is 28.81%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Further Reading

