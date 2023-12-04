Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 931 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 71,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 931 shares during the period. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $3,915,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the first quarter worth about $39,000.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VEU traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.19. The stock had a trading volume of 994,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,490,799. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $56.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.50.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

