Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Sells 981 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $3,282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 39.0% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 3,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter worth $76,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $279,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $4,137,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 20,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 980 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWN stock traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $143.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,947. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $157.65. The company has a market cap of $11.55 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $138.82.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.