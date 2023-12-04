Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Takes $2.17 Million Position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. bought a new position in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BATS:BBHY – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 48,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,000. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBHY. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $915,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $1,037,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $3,837,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,009,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,084,000.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BBHY stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, hitting $45.01. 97,633 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.17.

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were given a $0.2661 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. This is an increase from JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.25.

The JPMorgan BetaBuilders USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BBHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofA US High Yield index. The fund seeks to track a market-cap weighted index to provide exposure to high-yield, USD-denominated corporate debt securities. The fund invests in securities with maturities of at least 18 months.

