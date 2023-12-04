Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. Trims Position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for 1.1% of Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Graves Light Lenhart Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $8,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,689,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,543,000 after purchasing an additional 6,908,686 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 64,417,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,627,783,000 after purchasing an additional 7,045,711 shares during the period. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 49,708,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,331,000 after purchasing an additional 6,759,628 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 42,336,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,077,474,000 after purchasing an additional 767,942 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the first quarter worth $421,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

BND stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $71.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,360,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,704,269. The business has a 50-day moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.14. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $74.90.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 4th will be paid a $0.201 dividend. This is a boost from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

