Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A) Trading Up 5.5%

Gray Television, Inc. (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 5.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.55 and last traded at $9.55. 357 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 2,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.05.

Gray Television Trading Up 5.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $909.54 million, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.51.

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN.A – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $803.00 million during the quarter. Gray Television had a net margin of 3.41% and a return on equity of 5.78%.

Gray Television Dividend Announcement

Gray Television Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. Gray Television’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.84%.

Gray Television, Inc, a television broadcast company, owns and operates television stations and digital assets in the United States. As of February 28, 2019, it owned and operated television stations in 91 television markets broadcasting approximately 400 program streams, including approximately 150 channels affiliated with the CBS Network, the NBC Network, the ABC Network, and the FOX Network.

