Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Short Interest Up 11.0% in November

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,210,000 shares, an increase of 11.0% from the October 31st total of 1,090,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 352,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Stock Up 3.9 %

GLDD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $7.19. 184,904 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 480,575. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.02. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a 1-year low of $4.74 and a 1-year high of $9.67.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The construction company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $117.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $137.00 million. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative net margin of 7.00% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. On average, analysts anticipate that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on GLDD shares. TheStreet downgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,802,165 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,936,000 after purchasing an additional 404,671 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 20.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,935,510 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,274,000 after buying an additional 849,506 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.0% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,932,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,342,000 after buying an additional 681,179 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,273,834 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,815,000 after buying an additional 43,193 shares during the period. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 1.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,686,424 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $21,921,000 after buying an additional 49,698 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.36% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

