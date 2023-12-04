Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC) Short Interest Update

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 177,000 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the October 31st total of 190,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 7.5 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Great Southern Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Great Southern Bancorp

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Up 1.7 %

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 82.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter worth approximately $51,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 861 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Great Southern Bancorp by 84.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSBC traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $54.35. The company had a trading volume of 19,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,934. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $641.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.41 and a beta of 0.73. Great Southern Bancorp has a 12-month low of $45.38 and a 12-month high of $62.57.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $54.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.48 million. Great Southern Bancorp had a net margin of 24.18% and a return on equity of 14.26%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Great Southern Bancorp will post 5.66 EPS for the current year.

Great Southern Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Monday, October 2nd were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 29th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.16%.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading

