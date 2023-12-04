GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

GREE, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GREZF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,600 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the October 31st total of 159,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

GREE Price Performance

GREZF stock remained flat at $6.20 during trading hours on Friday. GREE has a 52 week low of $5.72 and a 52 week high of $9.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.20.

Get GREE alerts:

GREE Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

GREE, Inc operates Internet entertainment, investment, and incubation business in Japan and internationally. It develops and operates various smartphone games under the GREE, WFS, Pokelabo, and GREE Entertainment brands; and engages with anime production committees to develop original contents domestically and internationally.

Receive News & Ratings for GREE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GREE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.