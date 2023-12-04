Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP) Price Target Cut to C$4.00 by Analysts at Cormark

Green Impact Partners (CVE:GIP – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Cormark from C$6.00 to C$4.00 in a report released on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Green Impact Partners Stock Down 7.8 %

Shares of CVE:GIP opened at C$3.66 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Green Impact Partners has a one year low of C$3.51 and a one year high of C$10.00. The company has a market cap of C$75.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.20 and a beta of 0.39.

Green Impact Partners Company Profile

Green Impact Partners Inc, a clean energy company, provides water, waste, and solids treatment and recycling services in North America. It operates through two segments: Water and Industrial, and Energy Production. The company operates a portfolio of water and solids treatment and recycling facilities.

