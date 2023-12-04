Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Green Plains Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,210,000 shares, a growth of 9.6% from the October 31st total of 6,580,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,080,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.7 days.

Several analysts have commented on GPRE shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on Green Plains from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Green Plains from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Green Plains from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.80.

GPRE stock traded down $0.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $24.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 837,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,897. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its 200-day moving average is $30.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.58 and a beta of 1.65. Green Plains has a 1 year low of $23.15 and a 1 year high of $37.49.

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.40. Green Plains had a negative return on equity of 14.15% and a negative net margin of 3.98%. The firm had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $815.31 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.27) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Green Plains will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. bought a new position in Green Plains during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Green Plains during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Green Plains in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Green Plains by 8,023.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,056 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Green Plains during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

Green Plains Inc produces low-carbon fuels in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Ethanol Production, Agribusiness and Energy Services, and Partnership. The Ethanol Production segment produces ethanol, distillers grains, and ultra-high protein and renewable corn oil.

