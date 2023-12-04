Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF) & TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF) Critical Survey

Green Thumb Industries (OTCMKTS:GTBIF – Get Free Report) and TerrAscend (OTCMKTS:TSNDF – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and TerrAscend’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Green Thumb Industries $1.02 billion 2.18 $11.98 million ($0.08) -131.80 TerrAscend $247.83 million 1.87 -$329.91 million N/A N/A

Green Thumb Industries has higher revenue and earnings than TerrAscend.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Green Thumb Industries -1.76% 2.64% 1.80% TerrAscend -21.36% -16.01% -6.72%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

This table compares Green Thumb Industries and TerrAscend’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

0.2% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of TerrAscend shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.9% of Green Thumb Industries shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 32.9% of TerrAscend shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Green Thumb Industries and TerrAscend, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Green Thumb Industries 0 1 3 0 2.75 TerrAscend 0 0 1 0 3.00

Green Thumb Industries presently has a consensus price target of $37.30, indicating a potential upside of 253.75%. Given Green Thumb Industries’ higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Green Thumb Industries is more favorable than TerrAscend.

Risk and Volatility

Green Thumb Industries has a beta of 1.69, indicating that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TerrAscend has a beta of 2.26, indicating that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Green Thumb Industries beats TerrAscend on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Green Thumb Industries

Green Thumb Industries Inc. engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of various cannabis products for medical and adult-use in the United States. The company offers cannabis flower; processed and packaged products, including pre-rolls, concentrates, vapes, capsules, tinctures, edibles, topicals, and other cannabis-related products under the &Shine, Beboe, Dogwalkers, Doctor Solomon's, Good Green, incredibles, and RHYTHM brands. It distributes its products primarily to third-party retail stores, as well as sells finished products directly to consumers in its own retail stores. Green Thumb Industries Inc. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About TerrAscend

TerrAscend Corp. cultivates, processes, and sells medical and adult use cannabis in Canada and the United States. The company produces and distributes hemp-derived wellness products to retail locations; and manufactures cannabis-infused artisan edibles. It also operates retail dispensaries under the Apothecarium brand name in California, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey. In addition, the company owns various synergistic businesses under Gage Growth, Pinnacle, TerrAscend NJ, Ilera Healthcare, HMS Health and HMS Processing, Valhalla Confections, State Flower, Arise Bioscience Inc., and TerrAscend Canada brands. It serves medical and legal adult-use markets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

