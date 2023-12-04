Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Short Interest Down 12.5% in November

Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,100 shares, a decline of 12.5% from the October 31st total of 18,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Greenpro Capital Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of GRNQ stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $0.98. 15,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,657. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.35. Greenpro Capital has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $2.75.

Get Greenpro Capital alerts:

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a return on equity of 22.38% and a net margin of 83.61%. The company had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Greenpro Capital stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Greenpro Capital Corp. ( NASDAQ:GRNQ Free Report ) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 55,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Greenpro Capital at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.99% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Greenpro Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenpro Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.