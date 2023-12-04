Gregg C. Sengstack Sells 9,000 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE) Stock

Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) CEO Gregg C. Sengstack sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.25, for a total transaction of $812,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 170,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,398,364.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Franklin Electric Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of FELE traded up $0.66 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $91.25. The company had a trading volume of 67,453 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,370. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.95. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $77.69 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a net margin of 9.33% and a return on equity of 17.30%. The business had revenue of $538.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $573.50 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current year.

Franklin Electric Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 2nd were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 1st. Franklin Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.79%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Franklin Electric in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Franklin Electric by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,902,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $656,193,000 after purchasing an additional 42,603 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,571,779 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $373,560,000 after acquiring an additional 38,474 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,699,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $220,606,000 after acquiring an additional 20,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,031,520 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,142,000 after acquiring an additional 2,653 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Franklin Electric by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 856,420 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,126,000 after acquiring an additional 26,830 shares during the period. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

Featured Stories

