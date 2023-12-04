Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGF) Short Interest Down 14.6% in November

Grenke AG (OTCMKTS:GKSGFGet Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 551,800 shares, a decline of 14.6% from the October 31st total of 646,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of Grenke stock remained flat at 35.00 during trading on Friday. Grenke has a one year low of 21.56 and a one year high of 35.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is 35.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 35.00.

Grenke AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services to small and medium-sized (SME) enterprises in Germany, France, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Leasing, Banking, and Factoring. The company is involved in the leasing activities, such as financing to commercial lessees, leasing, service, protection, and maintenance offerings, as well as sale of used equipment; and small-ticket leasing of IT products, such as PCs, notebooks, servers, monitors, peripheral equipment, software, telecommunication and copier equipment, and medical devices, as well as other IT products.

