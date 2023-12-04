Griffon (NYSE:GFF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $48.86

Griffon Co. (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $48.86 and last traded at $48.85, with a volume of 17092 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $48.17.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Griffon from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of Griffon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 27th. TheStreet upgraded Griffon from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Griffon in a report on Friday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company.

Griffon Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.20.

Griffon (NYSE:GFF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The conglomerate reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.24. Griffon had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 60.20%. The business had revenue of $641.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $653.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Griffon Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Griffon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 28th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. This is an increase from Griffon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 27th. Griffon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

Griffon announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, November 15th that authorizes the company to repurchase $200.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the conglomerate to purchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Griffon

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Griffon by 530.3% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 769 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in Griffon by 931.0% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,165 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Griffon by 128.6% in the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Griffon by 64.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,754 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Griffon in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Institutional investors own 73.88% of the company’s stock.

About Griffon

Griffon Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides consumer and professional, and home and building products in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Home and Building Products, and Consumer and Professional Products. The Home and Building Products segment manufactures and markets residential and commercial sectional garage doors, rolling steel service doors, fire doors, shutters, steel security grilles, and room dividers for the use in commercial construction and repair, and home remodeling applications.

See Also

