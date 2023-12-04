Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS) Short Interest Down 7.7% in November

Gritstone bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRTS – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,420,000 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the October 31st total of 9,120,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 9.6% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GRTS. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 17,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,799 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Gritstone bio by 134.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 12,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 7,059 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Gritstone bio during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. 54.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gritstone bio stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $1.63. 1,778,422 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,189,478. Gritstone bio has a 1 year low of $1.14 and a 1 year high of $4.05. The firm has a market cap of $155.40 million, a P/E ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.87.

Gritstone bio ( NASDAQ:GRTS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.10 million. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 1,359.04% and a negative return on equity of 112.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Gritstone bio in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Gritstone bio from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th.

Gritstone bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing vaccine-based immunotherapy candidates against cancer and infectious diseases. Its primary product candidate is GRANITE, a neoantigen-based immunotherapy, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors, including microsatellite stable colorectal cancers.

