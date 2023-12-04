Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF) Short Interest Update

Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:GRBMF – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,405,000 shares, a decline of 20.1% from the October 31st total of 5,516,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8,810.0 days.

Grupo Bimbo Trading Up 16.6 %

Shares of Grupo Bimbo stock traded up $0.79 on Friday, reaching $5.54. 205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,367. Grupo Bimbo has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $5.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.89.

Get Grupo Bimbo alerts:

Grupo Bimbo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Grupo Bimbo, SAB. de C.V., together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells various bakery products. It offers sliced bread, buns and rolls, pastries, cakes, cookies, toast, English muffins, bagels, tortillas and flatbreads, and salty snacks. The company provides its products under various brands.

Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Bimbo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Bimbo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.