Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV) is Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s 3rd Largest Position

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT lessened its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. (NYSE:TV – Free Report) by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,736,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678,000 shares during the period. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. accounts for 6.3% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s holdings in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. were worth $60,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TV. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,810,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,197,000 after buying an additional 1,152,924 shares in the last quarter. Mangrove Partners lifted its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 203.3% in the second quarter. Mangrove Partners now owns 2,514,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685,616 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 17.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 360,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 52,489 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 128.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,139,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,846,000 after purchasing an additional 641,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.47% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $3.38. 1,710,415 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,609,207. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. has a 12 month low of $2.10 and a 12 month high of $6.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.69. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.98.

Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. ( NYSE:TV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. had a negative net margin of 19.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.26%. As a group, analysts expect that Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $5.00 to $4.70 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Grupo Televisa, S.A.B. in a report on Friday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.50.

About Grupo Televisa, S.A.B.

Grupo Televisa, SAB. operates as a media company in the Spanish-speaking Mexico and internationally. It operates through three segments: Cable, Sky, and Other Businesses. The Cable segment operates cable multiple system that provides basic and premium television subscription, pay-per-view, installation, Internet subscription, and telephone and mobile services subscription services, as well as sales local and national advertising services; and telecommunication facilities, which offers data and long-distance services solutions to carriers and other telecommunications service providers through its fiber-optic network.

