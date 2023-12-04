Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Short Interest Down 9.4% in November

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,340,000 shares, a decline of 9.4% from the October 31st total of 7,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,800,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.5 days.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GH shares. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Raymond James upgraded Guardant Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Guardant Health from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.20.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $261,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 14.9% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 151.2% in the second quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 231,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,291,000 after acquiring an additional 139,384 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the second quarter worth $266,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 11.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 1,213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.65% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Guardant Health stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $26.93. 1,035,932 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,870,149. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 5.60 and a current ratio of 5.94. The company has a market cap of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.94 and a 200-day moving average of $31.77. Guardant Health has a 12 month low of $20.67 and a 12 month high of $53.58.
Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.73) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $143.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.25 million. Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 322.25% and a negative net margin of 80.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Guardant Health will post -3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.
