Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.18 (NYSE:GOF)

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.1821 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 16.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund Price Performance

Shares of GOF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, reaching $13.43. 683,641 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 584,140. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $10.96 and a 52 week high of $17.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $190,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $155,000. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter worth $207,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter.

About Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

