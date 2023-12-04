Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Declares $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBABGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, December 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.1257 per share by the investment management company on Friday, December 29th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Stock Performance

Shares of GBAB traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $15.86. 109,311 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,283. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.67. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a 12 month low of $14.22 and a 12 month high of $17.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 45.5% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 158,118 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 5.0% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,044 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 10.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 11,405 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust Company Profile

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

