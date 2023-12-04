Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Stock Price Down 4.2%

Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) dropped 4.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $11.54 and last traded at $11.54. Approximately 439 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 11,841 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GHLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Guild from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $15.50 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Guild from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

Guild Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $11.48 and its 200-day moving average is $11.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.70 million, a P/E ratio of 19.42 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $257.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $205.91 million. Guild had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 2.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guild Holdings will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Guild by 60.2% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Guild by 117.4% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,721 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the first quarter worth $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the third quarter worth $35,000. 7.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Guild

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

