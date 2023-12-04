Guy Chiarello Sells 6,750 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Stock

Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) COO Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.91, for a total value of $876,892.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 146,856 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,078,062.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Guy Chiarello also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 1st, Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.90, for a total transaction of $768,825.00.

On Monday, October 2nd, Guy Chiarello sold 6,750 shares of Fiserv stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.17, for a total value of $757,147.50.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NYSE FI traded down $0.26 during trading on Monday, reaching $130.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,427,120 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,144,139. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.46. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.25 and a 12 month high of $131.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.59 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 14.70%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $145.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fiserv from $129.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Fiserv in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 89.69% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

