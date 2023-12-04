HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE) Short Interest Update

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 434,500 shares, a growth of 9.9% from the October 31st total of 395,200 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 139,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.1 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HONE. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 25.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 118,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 24,212 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 54.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,586 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $359,000 after buying an additional 8,974 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 7.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,864,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,137,000 after buying an additional 135,505 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 10.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,805 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in HarborOne Bancorp by 26.7% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 113,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,596,000 after buying an additional 23,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HONE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $11.37. 39,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,727. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $520.40 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.74. HarborOne Bancorp has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $14.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

HarborOne Bancorp ( NASDAQ:HONE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.23 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Investors of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 13th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on HONE shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

