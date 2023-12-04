HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday.

HONE has been the subject of a number of other reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of HarborOne Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Seaport Res Ptn restated a neutral rating on shares of HarborOne Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, September 12th.

HarborOne Bancorp Trading Up 3.8 %

NASDAQ HONE opened at $11.45 on Thursday. HarborOne Bancorp has a 12 month low of $7.51 and a 12 month high of $14.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.70. The stock has a market cap of $524.07 million, a P/E ratio of 15.47 and a beta of 0.74.

HarborOne Bancorp (NASDAQ:HONE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $42.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.23 million. HarborOne Bancorp had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 5.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that HarborOne Bancorp will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HarborOne Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 16th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 13th. HarborOne Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.54%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HarborOne Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in HarborOne Bancorp by 94.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,987 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,562,000 after acquiring an additional 87,587 shares during the period. EA Series Trust bought a new position in shares of HarborOne Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $465,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 39.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 168,414 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,462,000 after purchasing an additional 48,009 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 163.2% in the 2nd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 250,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 155,377 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of HarborOne Bancorp by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 89,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About HarborOne Bancorp

HarborOne Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for HarborOne Bank that provides financial services to individuals, families, small and mid-size businesses, and municipalities. The company operates in two segments, HarborOne Bank and HarborOne Mortgage. Its primary deposit products include checking, money market, savings, and term certificate of deposit accounts; and lending products comprise commercial real estate, commercial, residential mortgages, and consumer loans.

Featured Stories

