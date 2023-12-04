Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Harbour Energy plc (OTCMKTS:HBRIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,200 shares, a decline of 9.0% from the October 31st total of 21,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 14.8 days.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HBRIY shares. Peel Hunt lowered Harbour Energy to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on shares of Harbour Energy from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.16) in a report on Tuesday, August 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 450 ($5.68) to GBX 390 ($4.93) in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Harbour Energy from GBX 365 ($4.61) to GBX 400 ($5.05) in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd.

Shares of Harbour Energy stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, hitting $2.98. 500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,338. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Harbour Energy has a one year low of $2.76 and a one year high of $4.10. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.06.

Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

