Harbour Energy’s (HBR) Overweight Rating Reiterated at Barclays

Barclays reissued their overweight rating on shares of Harbour Energy (LON:HBR – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 360 ($4.55) price objective on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Harbour Energy from GBX 240 ($3.03) to GBX 250 ($3.16) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th.
Harbour Energy plc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It holds interests in various properties located in the United Kingdom, Norwegian Continental Shelves, Indonesia, Vietnam, and Mexico. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
