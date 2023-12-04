Harding Loevner LP Cuts Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Free Report) by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,911 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF were worth $1,062,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,534,154,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65,558.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 84,165,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,074,868,000 after purchasing an additional 84,037,622 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 164.4% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,243,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $869,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,369,172 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 35.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,723,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,244,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 112,438.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,780,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776,803 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACWI stock traded down $0.71 on Monday, reaching $98.04. 471,557 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,469,744. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 52 week low of $83.59 and a 52 week high of $99.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.44 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.76.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap global stocks, covering 85% of the developed and emerging markets capitalization. ACWI was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

