Harding Loevner LP Cuts Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,753,674 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 90,157 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.08% of Shell worth $166,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Shell by 96,141.3% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,370,746 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $818,414,000 after buying an additional 14,355,814 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $677,739,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Shell in the 4th quarter worth $658,071,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Shell in the 1st quarter worth $549,346,000. Finally, Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new position in Shell in the 2nd quarter worth $327,997,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Shell from 28.00 to 27.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shell currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,520.25.

Shell Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHEL traded down $0.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $64.81. 1,575,876 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,889,377. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.62. Shell plc has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $68.74.

Shell (NYSE:SHEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $78.01 billion for the quarter. Shell had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 15.91%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Shell plc will post 8.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Shell Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th will be paid a $0.662 dividend. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 16th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.40%.

Shell Company Profile

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

Featured Articles

