Harding Loevner LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 16.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 574,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 111,771 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.16% of Intuitive Surgical worth $196,517,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. RFP Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 166.7% during the second quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 80 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its position in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the second quarter worth $31,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on ISRG shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $368.00 to $310.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $315.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $342.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $385.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $386.00 to $363.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $344.14.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $313.88. 137,285 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,765. The firm has a market cap of $110.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.16, a P/E/G ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 1.34. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 52 week low of $222.65 and a 52 week high of $358.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $287.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $305.74.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 22.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.54 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intuitive Surgical news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 1,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.49, for a total transaction of $303,573.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,263.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 8,819 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $2,645,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 189 shares in the company, valued at approximately $56,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,208 shares of company stock worth $15,275,529 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

