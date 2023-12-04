Harding Loevner LP Decreases Stock Holdings in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its position in Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,017 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 2,157 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Sensata Technologies were worth $3,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 774,136 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,364,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 42.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 833,577 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $42,387,000 after purchasing an additional 249,277 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ST has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $49.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sensata Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Sensata Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on Sensata Technologies from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.40.

Sensata Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE:ST traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $32.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,265 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,233. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $54.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $34.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.29.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.01. Sensata Technologies had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sensata Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. Sensata Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 23.65%.

Sensata Technologies Company Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

