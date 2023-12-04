Harding Loevner LP Has $196.29 Million Stock Holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

Harding Loevner LP raised its stake in shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,380,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,997,743 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.57% of Manulife Financial worth $196,293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MFC. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Manulife Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 249.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the second quarter worth $31,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 79.1% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Manulife Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Manulife Financial from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.43.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.7 %

MFC traded up $0.13 during trading on Monday, reaching $19.85. 380,743 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,253,358. Manulife Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $17.07 and a fifty-two week high of $20.40. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.10.

Manulife Financial (NYSE:MFC – Get Free Report) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.09. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.79% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.07 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Manulife Financial Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.263 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 21st. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.30%. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

Manulife Financial Profile

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

