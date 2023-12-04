Harding Loevner LP Has $310.50 Million Holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Harding Loevner LP lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 204.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,103,079 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,411,945 shares during the quarter. Credicorp comprises approximately 1.8% of Harding Loevner LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harding Loevner LP owned about 2.64% of Credicorp worth $310,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Credicorp by 805.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 524,862 shares of the bank’s stock worth $71,203,000 after purchasing an additional 466,898 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 8.5% during the first quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,540,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $733,515,000 after purchasing an additional 435,900 shares in the last quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,933,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,769,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,802,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Credicorp in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $161.20 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Credicorp from $175.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.30.

Credicorp Stock Performance

BAP stock traded down $1.57 during trading on Monday, reaching $126.78. The stock had a trading volume of 37,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,056. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.42 and a 52 week high of $160.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $125.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $137.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.01.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The bank reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.36 by ($0.13). Credicorp had a return on equity of 15.02% and a net margin of 22.00%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Credicorp Ltd. will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. Its Universal Banking segment includes granting various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and checking accounts. The Insurance and Pensions segment includes the issuance of insurance policies to cover losses in commercial property, transport, marine vessels, automobiles, life, health, and pensions; management services for private pension funds.

