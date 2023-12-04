Harding Loevner LP Has $55,000 Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Free Report) by 99.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,761 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 24,217,390 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Causeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 537.7% in the 1st quarter. Causeway Capital Management LLC now owns 55,569,677 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $145,593,000 after purchasing an additional 46,855,765 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 186.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,049,024 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,988,000 after purchasing an additional 34,535,929 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 48.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 72,108,265 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $188,924,000 after purchasing an additional 23,517,670 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $23,765,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Banco Bradesco by 73.2% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 17,804,548 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,648,000 after acquiring an additional 7,523,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.84% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Banco Bradesco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

Banco Bradesco Price Performance

NYSE BBD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.34. 1,270,075 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,876,959. The stock has a market cap of $35.60 billion, a PE ratio of 16.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a one year low of $2.34 and a one year high of $3.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.99 and a 200-day moving average of $3.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The bank reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Banco Bradesco had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 9.06%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Banco Bradesco Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be given a $0.0039 dividend. This represents a $0.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. This is a positive change from Banco Bradesco’s previous monthly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.29%.

Banco Bradesco Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; auto, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; real estate and vehicle auctions; cash management, and foreign trade and exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

