Harding Loevner LP Lowers Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 436,153 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 82,668 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.10% of Adobe worth $213,274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ADBE. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Adobe by 20.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,142,542 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,047,682,000 after buying an additional 357,613 shares in the last quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 3.1% during the second quarter. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC now owns 822 shares of the software company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 1.8% during the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 11,552 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,649,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter worth $268,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC increased its position in shares of Adobe by 9.6% during the second quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 3,573 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.00% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Adobe

In other Adobe news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total transaction of $53,105.28. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,243,144.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 264 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.70, for a total value of $138,520.80. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,127,658.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 96 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $553.18, for a total value of $53,105.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,055 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,144.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,467 shares of company stock worth $1,337,400 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADBE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upped their price target on Adobe from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Adobe from $620.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Citigroup upped their target price on Adobe from $544.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $650.00 target price on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on Adobe from $590.00 to $605.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $607.75.

Adobe Price Performance

ADBE traded down $9.89 on Monday, hitting $602.58. 430,060 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,242. The business’s fifty day moving average is $560.63 and its 200 day moving average is $519.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $274.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.34. Adobe Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $318.60 and a fifty-two week high of $628.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 14th. The software company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 27.11% and a return on equity of 37.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 12.81 EPS for the current year.

Adobe Company Profile

(Free Report)

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

See Also

