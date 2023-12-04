Harding Loevner LP Lowers Position in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Harding Loevner LP trimmed its stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Free Report) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,035,570 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 381,328 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $27,629,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,993,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $97,315,000 after buying an additional 84,456 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 25.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,227,183 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,011,000 after buying an additional 446,778 shares in the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 0.9% during the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,202,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $58,764,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Bancolombia by 27.0% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,354,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,149,000 after buying an additional 287,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in Bancolombia by 26.4% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,306,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,861,000 after buying an additional 272,651 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CIB shares. Itau BBA Securities cut shares of Bancolombia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, August 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bancolombia from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Bancolombia in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.60 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.65.

Bancolombia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CIB traded down $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.26. 16,636 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 304,800. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.97. Bancolombia S.A. has a twelve month low of $21.55 and a twelve month high of $30.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The bank reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.17. Bancolombia had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Equities analysts predict that Bancolombia S.A. will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Bermuda, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

