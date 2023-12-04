Harding Loevner LP Reduces Position in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 314,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 60,599 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned 0.15% of ServiceNow worth $176,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 357.5% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 5,673 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after purchasing an additional 4,433 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.9% in the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 7.8% in the second quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 926 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the second quarter valued at $144,098,000. Finally, Optas LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 8.1% in the second quarter. Optas LLC now owns 735 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

ServiceNow Stock Down 0.3 %

ServiceNow stock traded down $2.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $688.59. The stock had a trading volume of 260,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,401,988. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $141.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.48, a P/E/G ratio of 6.02 and a beta of 1.03. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $353.62 and a 12 month high of $694.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $597.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $574.15.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. Research analysts predict that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

NOW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $734.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $648.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on ServiceNow from $630.00 to $615.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $616.43.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ServiceNow

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total transaction of $92,070.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $554.75, for a total transaction of $554,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,484 shares in the company, valued at $8,589,749. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $682.00, for a total value of $92,070.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,327,408. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,383 shares of company stock valued at $7,265,612. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ServiceNow Company Profile

(Free Report)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.