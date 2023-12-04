Harding Loevner LP Reduces Stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Harding Loevner LP reduced its position in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,693,949 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 332,877 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.28% of Edwards Lifesciences worth $159,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 260.0% during the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 270 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:EW traded up $0.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $68.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 702,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,449,901. The company has a market capitalization of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.01. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 12 month low of $60.57 and a 12 month high of $94.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $68.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.03.

Edwards Lifesciences ( NYSE:EW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,766.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.71, for a total transaction of $331,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,766.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Michael A. Mussallem sold 29,350 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.86, for a total value of $2,226,491.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,307.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 171,040 shares of company stock valued at $12,045,513 over the last ninety days. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EW has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut Edwards Lifesciences from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Monday, October 16th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.78.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

