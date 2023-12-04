Harding Loevner LP Reduces Stock Position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Harding Loevner LP lessened its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,075,639 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 204,570 shares during the quarter. Harding Loevner LP owned approximately 0.13% of Applied Materials worth $155,473,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 98,769.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 811,480,246 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $117,291,355,000 after buying an additional 810,659,490 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $930,505,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $76,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 79,147.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,726,422 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $557,639,000 after purchasing an additional 5,719,196 shares during the period. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $38,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials Stock Down 2.8 %

AMAT stock traded down $4.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $147.34. The stock had a trading volume of 759,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,956,202. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $93.68 and a 1-year high of $157.76. The company has a fifty day moving average of $142.06 and a 200 day moving average of $141.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.69, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.57.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMAT has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Applied Materials from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Redburn Atlantic raised Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James began coverage on Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Applied Materials from $139.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $161.84.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

