Harding Loevner LP Reduces Stock Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Harding Loevner LP lowered its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Free Report) by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,008,535 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,266,030 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $70,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Natixis purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,245 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,971 shares during the period.

Itaú Unibanco Price Performance

NYSE:ITUB traded down $0.02 on Monday, reaching $6.41. 1,696,805 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,500,508. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $6.45. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.67.

Itaú Unibanco Increases Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 17.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 7th. This is an increase from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.00. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Itaú Unibanco in a research report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $6.10 target price for the company.

Itaú Unibanco Profile

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA offers a range of financial products and services to individuals and corporate customers in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers current account; loans; credit and debit cards; investment and commercial banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; economic, financial and brokerage advisory; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

