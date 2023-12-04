Harding Loevner LP Sells 148,976 Shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

Harding Loevner LP decreased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Free Report) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,658,347 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 148,976 shares during the period. Harding Loevner LP’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $124,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. MAI Capital Management bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the second quarter worth $738,000. Balentine LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth $271,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 4.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 23,004 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the first quarter worth $470,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 19.1% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $287,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TLK shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America cut shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Price Performance

NYSE TLK traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $24.70. 47,566 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 219,839. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. Perusahaan Perseroan has a 52-week low of $21.67 and a 52-week high of $29.58.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter. Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk had a net margin of 14.21% and a return on equity of 14.51%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Perusahaan Perseroan will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides information and communications technology, and telecommunications network services worldwide. The company operates through mobile, consumer, enterprise, Wholesale and International Business, and Other segments. The Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, value added services, and mobile broadband services.

